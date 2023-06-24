Assam Police on June 24 detained two people and seized 1.132 kg of heroin at Janakpukhuri of the state's Karb Anglong district.

The police seized 87 soap cases containing 1.132 kg of heroin and Rs 37,000 cash.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the Karbi Anglong police for their achievement.

''@karbianglongpol detained two people at Janakpukhuri, along the border of a neighbouring state and seized 87 soap cases containing 1.132 kg Heroin and Rs 37,000 cash from them. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up,'' Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karbianglongpol detained two people at Janakpukhuri, along the border of a neighbouring state and seized 87 soap cases containing 1.132 kg Heroin and Rs 37,000 cash from them.



Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/DV01FyxUu4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, Assam police launched an extensive operation in the dense forests of Jagun, near the Arunachal border, not to apprehend militants, but to dismantle a thriving drugs mafia network.

Four individuals have been arrested with a substantial quantity of illicit drugs, leading to the uprooting of a notorious drug base nestled in the Tinkupani forest area.

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