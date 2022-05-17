Assam police seized 1183 kg of ganja from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district, near the Assam-Tripura border, on Monday night. Two people including the driver were arrested in connection with the seizure.The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem(20) and Vaseem (18).

According to reports, the truck was on its way from Agartala, Tripura, to Guwahati when it was stopped in Karimganj.

"On Monday night, at about 11 PM, one six-wheeler Goods Carrier truck bearing coming from Tripura side towards Guwahati was stopped and thoroughly checked," Niranjan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Churaibari watch post said.

"During the checking, we recovered 1183 kg of ganja (Cannabis) from the truck. We apprehended two persons including the driver," he added.