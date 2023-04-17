Assam Police on April 16 detained one woman on suspicion of carrying out illegal SIM card business in Laharighat under Morigaon district.

During a raid, police seized 235 SIM cards from the woman identified as Josnara Begum. A search operation was conducted by Morigaon and Barsala police following which they made the seizure.

As per reports, the detained woman hails from Patuakata in Laharighat and is currently being questioned at Laharighat police station in connection with the seizure.

The police is trying to found people allegedly involved in the illegal SIM Card business.

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