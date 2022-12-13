Assam Police on December 13 recovered 23.640 kg of Ganja and apprehended three persons in connection with the matter in the state's Kamrup district.

Acting on a specific input, a team of Kamrup police led by Officer-in-charge (OC) Rangia Police station conducted a search operation at the house of a person named Khairul Islam of Balagaon and recovered 23.640 kg of suspected ganja.

The police also apprehended three persons in this regard and seized one Bolero and one Alto vehicle.

''Acting on a tip-off, a @KamrupPolice team led by OC Rangia PS conducted a search operation in the house of Khairul Islam of Balagaon & recovered 23.640 Kg suspected Ganja. 3 persons are apprehended. One Bolero & one Alto vehicles are seized,'' the Kamrup police tweeted.

Acting on a tip-off, a @KamrupPolice team led by OC Rangia PS conducted a search operation in the house of Khairul Islam of Balagaon & recovered 23.640 Kg suspected Ganja. 3 persons are apprehended. One Bolero & one Alto vehicles are seized. @assampolice pic.twitter.com/DhjNC3iexq — Kamrup Police (@KamrupPolice) December 12, 2022

On December 11, in another such seizure, drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized and five persons were arrested from the Cachar district of Assam.

On the basis of specific input, the police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on December 10 and recovered the drugs from the vehicles.

Police seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram worth around Rs 50 crore.

The police have also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident.

Police have also registered a case against the apprehended persons and further investigation is on.

Earlier in November, Assam Police seized narcotic substances worth several crores from Cachar, and five persons, who were allegedly involved in drug peddling, were apprehended by the police.

In Cachar, three people were arrested with 1.80 lakh tablets used for intoxication on December 20 in the Lakhipur area in the district.

Police informed that the international market value of seized tablets is around Rs 50 crore.

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