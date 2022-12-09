Assam Police on December 8 seized 30,000 Yaba tablets and 757.15 grams of heroin in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a specific input, the police intercepted two trucks that were coming from neighboring states and seized the drugs.

The police also apprehended three persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appreciated the Assam Police for showing their proactiveness and seizing drugs.

''Yet again a huge catch by @assampolice!

@karbianglongpol police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gram Heroin. Also apprehended three accused.

Good job 👍'', Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Yet again a huge catch by @assampolice!@karbianglongpol police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gram Heroin. Also apprehended three accused.



Good job 👍 pic.twitter.com/PBqPRGd8cx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2022

On the same day, Assam Police also seized 95 kg of cannabis from a four-wheeler vehicle, and two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Earlier on December 5, a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 40 was from a truck in the state's Karimanj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

The seizure was made after the police intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR 01C-1871.

Apart from seizing the drugs, Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

''The truck was coming from Tripura's side. During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400kg of Ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. The driver of the truck identified as Rubel Miya was apprehended,'' said a police official.

Also read: Assam: Police seize 95 kg cannabis along with a four wheeler at Biswanath, apprehend two