In an operation conducted by Biswanath police in Assam, cops seized 95 kg cannabis from a four-wheeler vehicle. The team of police even apprehended two accused in connection with the seizure.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the efforts of Biswanath Police and said, “Yesterday, @BiswanathPol intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle and seized 95 kg Ganja. Also apprehended two accused. Great work @assampolice keep it up”.

Assam Police on December 5 seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck in the state's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Acting on a specific input, a team of police of the Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR 01C-1871.

Apart from seizing the drugs, Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

''The truck was coming from Tripura's side. During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400kg of Ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. The driver of the truck identified as Rubel Miya was apprehended,'' said a police official.

Besides this, on November 1, the Assam police had seized a huge amount of heroin worth 5 crore which was allegedly coming from Mizoram in a four-wheeler vehicle during a combined operation conducted by the Police Stations namely Ratabari, Patharkandi, and RK Nagar of Karimganj district.

Also read : Assam: Police seize drugs worth 40 lakh in Karimganj district; 1 held





