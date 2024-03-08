The Bongaigaon district police, assisted by the North Salmara sub-divisional police officer and Boitamari police, orchestrated a successful raid in Talguri. The operation led to the seizure of a substantial cache of banned intoxicating tablets and the apprehension of two individuals involved in the illicit trade.

The raid, conducted under the jurisdiction of the Boitamari police station, targeted an area known for illegal drug activities. During the planned operation police managed to confiscate a staggering 3,312 banned Sempax tablets.

In addition to the seizure of the prohibited tablets, the police arrested two suspects allegedly engaged in trafficking. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Nazar Ali and Rezakul Islam. Notably, Rezakul Islam, a resident of Kheluapara Part II and a teacher at the non-provincialized Kheluapara ME School, has been embroiled in drug-related controversies in the past.

Further investigations revealed that Rezakul Islam, who is also the husband of Ward Member Dilwara Begum, has a history of involvement in illegal drug activities. His repeated encounters with law enforcement have earned him a notorious reputation, marked by multiple stints in custody.

During the operation, the police also confiscated a motorcycle and a scooty without a number plate, suspected to be used in facilitating the illicit drug trade.