Assam police on July 14 arrested one man in Cachar district for illegally transporting explosives from neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

The 24-year-old suspect identified as Prosonjit Baishnab was detained in a joint operation of the state police and Assam Rifles in Cachar’s Gumrah area. The security personnel recovered 400 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators and some other incriminating items from a Tata Sumo during the operation.

The security personnel found the explosives in the vehicle bearing registration number AS11CC9214 at the Fadri Tila area near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Official sources stated that these huge quantity of explosives that was seized in Kalain while being smuggled was coming from Meghalaya and was suppose to go to Manipur where situation is still tensed.

Also read : Assam-Meghalaya border issue: Regional committees hold meeting in East Jaintia Hills