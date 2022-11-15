Cachar Police on November 14 seized 54,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore and apprehended two persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

As per police, the seizure was made after a special team of accompanied by officer Dinesh Kumar, SDPO Lakhimpur along with IC Baskandi PICS, Nafisur Rahman conducted the operation.

In the operation, the police managed to arrest two traffickers and seized 54,000 yaba tablets.

The two arrested traffickers have been identified as Nazim Uddin (38), his house Baskandi Chandpur and the other is Abdul Rejak (40).

On November 5, continuing its efforts to curb the drug menace, the Guwahati police in Assam’s Kamrup district seized a huge quantity of illicit Yaba tablets valued over Rs 15 crore on the outskirts of the city.

Notably, as per police, the contraband tablets were seized in the Sonapur area, around 20 km away from Guwahati city.

Based on the specific information, a police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.

On the other hand, a person identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan hailing from the Thoubal district in Manipur has been arrested along with the seized items.