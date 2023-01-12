Days after the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in the Karimganj district, the Bajrang Dal held a protest rally demanding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter and sought NIA to probe into the matter.

The Bajrang Dal leaders also demanded the government to provide an ex-gratia pay of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Notably, a protest rally was held in Darrang and Lakhimpur districts and letters were handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through district collectors.

Speaking to the media, members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal said, "We demand the kin of Shambhu Kairi be provided with an ex-gartia of Rs 50 lakhs."

Also Read: Assam: Bajrang Dal leader demands probe into the murder of activists within 48 hours

Claiming that the Assam chief Minister is turning a blind eye towards Assam's growing Jidahi activities, one Bajrang Dal activist said, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is not giving importance to its own organisation...the CM speaks about Hindutva in other states but not focusing on Assam."

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal also demanded NIA to probe into the matter and that the case should be dealt with in Fast track court.

It is to be mentioned here that one of the activists who did not wish to be named, alleged that there has been a growing rift between Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following which there has been a mass exodus of RSS supporters to Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.

"RSS in Assam has lost faith in chief Mohan Bhagwat," alleged the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activist.

On the other hand, a Bajrang Dal leader from Karimganj reportedly released a video demanding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of dire consequences if the culprit is not encountered in the next 48 hours.

The leader in the video said that despite BJP ruling Assam, Bajrang Dal activists are killed in broad daylight.

“If CM Sarma and Government are unable to take action against the culprit, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal will have to take the law into their own hand.”, he said.

Earlier on January 9, The district administration of Assam’s Karimganj imposed section 144 on January 9, 2023, in connection to the death of a Bajrang Dal activist.

It may be mentioned here that on January 9, 2023 one person was arrested for killing a Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Sambhu Koiri, in the Lowairpur area, 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station.

Notably, the victim, Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in the neighbouring Hailakandi district.

Following the incident, local people gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.