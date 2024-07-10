In a significant drug bust, police in Karimganj, acting on a tip-off from Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, seized prohibited drugs worth crores of rupees and arrested a trafficker.

During the operation, police recovered 8,000 Yaba tablets from Minajuddin Borbhuyan on NH 37 in the Jalalpur area under Bhanga police station. Minajuddin Uddin, the accused, hails from Katigara in Cachar district.

The seizure was conducted in the presence of the circle officer of Badarpur. Currently, the police are investigating the case under the new law. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is reported to be one crore and sixty lakhs.

In a separate operation in Sarupathar, a drug peddler was apprehended with a substantial quantity of narcotics worth approximately Rs 1 crore. The raid, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Bibhash Das, targeted Babul Ali's shop in Ward 4 of Sarupathar municipality. Authorities discovered the drugs concealed within 55 soap boxes on Babul Ali's premises. The seizure underscores the seriousness of the illicit drug trade in the region.

Following the raid, police launched a manhunt, demonstrating ongoing efforts by Golaghat police to effectively combat drug trafficking activities in the area.

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