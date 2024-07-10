In a significant development regarding the mysterious disappearance of former Sikkim Minister Ram Chandra Poudyal, the Pakyong District Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia announced that a specialized police unit from Pakyong Police Station has been dispatched to Siliguri to pursue crucial leads in the search for Poudyal.



The authorities are committed to exhaustively investigating every possible angle to locate Ram Chandra Poudyal and ensure his safe return to his family. A cash reward has also been announced to encourage anyone with information to come forward.



former Sikkim Minister Ramchandra Poudyal, commonly known as R.C. Poudyal, has been reported missing since the morning of July 7, 2024. The veteran politician was last seen departing from his home in Singtam at 9 a.m., with plans to visit his sister-in-law's residence in Setipool. Poudyal had assured his family that he would return by 2 p.m., but has not been seen or heard from since.



On the day he went missing, Poudyal was reportedly dressed in a traditional kurta and pajamas. His sudden disappearance has left his family and the local community deeply worried. In response to the situation, Poudyal's family has issued a heartfelt appeal to the public, requesting anyone with information that could aid in locating him to come forward. They hope that public awareness and cooperation can help ensure his safe return.

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