Assam Police on December 10 seized a large consignment of drugs worth Rs 30 lakh in the state's Tinsukia district.

A police team under the guidance of DSP Hiranya Bora, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paragjyoti Budhagohai, and TSI Bhaskar Raj Barua carried out an operation and seized the consignment which is suspected to be heroin worth Rs 30 lakh.

The heroin was kept in 60 soap cases which were recovered from a night bus bearing registration number AS 01 JC 6754.

''Based on secret information regarding the trafficking of a large number of Drugs from Dimapur to Tinsukia on a Night Super Bus, a trap was laid at AT Road near ASTC Bus Stand, Tinsukia, and at about 5.30 AM the Dimapur bound Night Super POOJA Travels AS01JC6754 was intercepted and checked and found total 60 packets of Soap Box plastic container containing total 765.81 gram suspected Heroin which was concealed inside a cloth bag in the side Dicky of the bus and apprehended four persons,'' the Tinsukia SP said.

The police have also taken four persons in their custody in connection with the drug seizure and are interrogating the matter presently.

In another such seizure, the police in Assam's Cachar district intercepted a truck and seized 20 packets containing 2 lakh Yaba tablets.

Besides this, the police also apprehended four persons for their alleged connection with the matter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for their proactiveness and for seizing drugs.

On October 31, the police in Tinsukia had apprehended a for allegedly carrying drugs.

Acting on specific input, the police laid a trap at Ukanimuria Bypass Panchali and intercepted three youths coming from Chabua on their motorcycles.

Upon seeing the police, the youth identified as 22-year-old Dinesh Gogoi alias Bhaskar tried to escape by throwing a polythene bag containing 5 soap boxes filled with heroin, but the police managed to arrest him.

However, the police chased the other two youths up to Jerai Gaon, however, they managed to escape from the spot.

As per police, the Heroin found weighed around 65.8 grams.

Also read: Assam: Police arrest youth for allegedly carrying drugs in Tinsukia district