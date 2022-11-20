Assam police on November 19 foiled inter-state smuggling by intercepting a truck carrying more than four quintals of contraband drugs (Ganja) near Khatkhati in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

Khatkhati police have arrested two smugglers, who were smuggling four quintals of ganja from Manipur in their truck Police said that the arrests were made after they received a tip-off from one of their sources.

The ganja was concealed in a secret chamber made in the truck bearing registration number UP14 AT 7851 and was reportedly transporting the ganja from Manipur to Guwahati.

The two smugglers have been identified as Ramayan Yadav and Bhola Yadav.

The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh.

Earlier in October Assam police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district.