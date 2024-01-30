In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police have made substantial seizures of narcotics in the Cachar district, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

On January 29, an operation led by the Cachar district police resulted in the confiscation of 460 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.531 kg of heroin.

Furthermore, the police also apprehended two suspected drug peddlers with a consignment.

The operation was based on intelligence received, which prompted the police to intercept a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai.

The vehicle contained 50 soap boxes containing heroin and methamphetamine tablets hidden in secret chambers.



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These arrests and seizures are part of a larger effort by Assam police to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The state has witnessed several operations leading to significant drug hauls, including one in Karimganj district where drugs worth over Rs 100 crore were seized, marking it as the biggest haul in the state's history.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has praised the efforts of the police force in these successful operations, reflecting the state's commitment to a drug-free Assam.

The consistent and aggressive actions by the Assam Police have not only disrupted the flow of illegal drugs but also increased the market prices of narcotics due to their scarcity, indicating the effectiveness of the law enforcement strategy.