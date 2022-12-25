Golaghat Police on December 24 night seized a huge consignment of contraband substances during a raid after receiving inputs. The seizure was made after a police team led by Golaghat headquarters DSP Madhurya Prasad Baruah conducted a raid and intercepted a luxury vehicle containing drugs.

A gang tried to smuggle the banned heroin from Dimapur in Nagaland to some place in upper Assam through the Tata Safari vehicle number AS01 AV 6600.

A total of 40 drug-laden shop boxes were seized by the police while hiding inside the secret chamber of the vehicle.

Police also arrested three youths involved in drug trafficking are identified as Sehidur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, and Saddam Hussain.

It is worth mentioning that recently Golaghat district has been used as a smooth corridor for drug trafficking.

The drug consignments first entered the Golaghat district from Myanmar via Manipur and Nagaland and later, the drugs were distributed from the Golaghat district to various places.

However, the Golaghat police have also been able to arrest many traffickers including drugs in the past.

The market value of the seized heroin on Saturday night is yet to be ascertained but police are investigating to dig out more details.

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