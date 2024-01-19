In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam police made substantial seizures of illegal cough syrup on January 19.

The Assam police seized 1,770 bottles of intoxicants from a vehicle carrying vegetables in Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district.

This operation took place on January 19 when officials stopped a pick-up truck coming from West Bengal and discovered the illicit cargo.

The driver of the truck, Hafizur Rahman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police's action was based on specific information that led them to launch a search operation at the interstate border checkpoint.



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The confiscated bottles were found hidden among vegetables assigned to be transported from Dinhata in the neighbouring state of West Bengal to Krishna in Assam.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry had previously banned the manufacturing and sale of certain fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including Phensedyl, due to their irrational consumption and lack of therapeutic efficacy.

This incident is part of a broader issue where cough syrups are consumed as drugs by youngsters across various parts of the country, sometimes being transported from neighbouring countries.

State authorities are taking strict action against drug transportation, leading to alternative options for drug consumers such as these cough syrups.

The Assam police's efforts reflect a commitment to combating the smuggling and abuse of narcotics within the state. The seizures not only prevent the distribution of these illegal substances but also send a strong message to those involved in the drug trade about the consequences of their actions.