Police in the South Salmara-Mankachar district, with support from the Kalapani Police Station, conducted a major raid in Barbilla's Amtenga region, recovering a large cache of explosives on Sunday night.

The raid, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Pratap Das, was based on a tip-off received earlier that night. During the operation, police seized 760 explosive sticks, 400 CDET ALFA detonators, and other related materials. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The explosive sticks, packed in 38 white polythene bags with 20 sticks each, were recovered alongside 400 CDET ALFA detonators and 125 CDET ELECTRA immediate electric detonators.



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These were packed in five bundles, each containing 25 detonators. Additionally, 55 bundles of blue explosive wires and three bundles of electric wires in red, blue, and black colours were found, along with six white cement packets and tools such as scissors and cutters used in explosive operations.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ijazul Miah, 40, son of Ahiluddin, from Amtenga village in Barbilla. Initial interrogation revealed that the explosives were supplied to him by a person named Sangma on Saturday for Rs. 70,000.

Ijazul Miah is currently being questioned at the Kalapani Police Station.

Further investigations are underway to determine the origins and intended use of the explosives. Authorities are taking the case seriously and are working to identify other individuals who may be involved in the illegal explosives operation.