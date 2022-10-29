Continuing its efforts to curb the drug menace, Assam Police in Karbi Anglong seized 3.8 kg Morphine worth Rs 15 crore at Dilai during a successful operation and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the team of police and wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs HUGE CATCH. Great feat as @karbianglongpol seizes 3.8 kg Morphine at Dilai. Also apprehended two accused. Many compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. Keep it up!”

According to sources, the pair was apprehended while attempting to smuggle drugs from Manipur to Siliguri in a car with the licence plate "UP-14-BV-4234."

Earlier today, October 29, one person was detained with heroin valued at Rs 1 crore, at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

Up to 15 heroin-filled packets were taken from a street vendor in Karbi Anglong. Before being stopped at Guwahati, the drugs were reportedly being trafficked to Siliguri.

Additionally, in a huge recovery, Assam police on October 27 seized drugs worth 4 crore and arrested two persons along the Assam-Tripura border.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin, a resident of the Nilam Bazar area, and Hussain Ahmed.

A car was raided on National Highway 8 connecting Assam Tripura in the Badarpur area and seized 621 grams of heroin. The vehicle (As 10 D 7320) was also seized by the police. The 48 soap boxes contained intoxicants worth Rs 4 crore.

The drugs were supposed to be brought from the Burma border to the Nilam Bazar area but during the operation, two traffickers have been arrested.

Earlier on October 16, the Assam Police on October 16 seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border. The police also apprehended two persons in this regard.