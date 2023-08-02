Assam Police on August 2 seized Eskuf contraband syrup worth Rs 1.5 crore while entering Tripura from Guwahati at the Churibari Police naka point.

As soon as the lorry number bearing number AS01MC0387 arrived at the Churibari Police Naka Point in Assam which is the Tripura-Assam border, at seven o'clock this Wednesday morning, the Assam police seized the vehicle, searched it, and recovered a total of 31 thousand 680 bottles of Eskuf syrup in 105 cartons containing various products.

''The black market value of which is about Rs 1.5 crores,'' Police said.

Meanwhile, realizing the presence of the police, the driver left the truck and ran away.

It is being said that these valuable drugs will be smuggled to Bangladesh through Agartala and in this way, the Assam police are showing great activity by arresting drug paraphernalia one after another.

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