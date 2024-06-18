In a significant operation, the Udalguri Police seized an illegal assault rifle and a substantial cache of live ammunition on Monday, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The operation, which has been hailed as a major success, was led by Udalguri Superintendent of Police Pushkin Jain and carried out in Shantipur near Gauribari.

The seizure included an AK-56 assault rifle, a magazine, and 668 rounds of live ammunition. Assam's Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, lauded the police team's efforts. In a post on X, he wrote, "One AK Series Rifle, 668 rounds ammunition & a magazine recovered in Udalguri. Two persons arrested."

While the identities of those apprehended remain undisclosed, the recovery of these arms and ammunition marks a significant achievement in the region's ongoing efforts to combat illegal weapon possession and trafficking.

The successful operation underscores the vigilance and dedication of the Udalguri Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in Assam.

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