DHUBRI: In a major breakthrough, Dhubri police busted a huge drug ring on Tuesday afternoon and recovered a consignment of drugs at Dhubri Railway Station. The consignment of drugs reached Dhubri Railway Station from Siliguri through the Dhubri Demo express train.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Dhubri Police followed a veteran drugs peddler from Golakganj Railway station travelling on the Demo express and able to apprehend one suspected person just after the Demo express reached Dhubri Railway Station and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances.

The accused Ratul Hussain is a resident of Bidyapara, Ward No 10 who brought the contraband substances from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Police seized 140 bottles of Roscof Cough Syrup, 4500 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus and 200 capsules of Nitrosun10 from Hussain's possession.

During the raid, Abhijit Gurav, the Superintendent of Police Dhubri reached the spot and inspected the matter and asked the GRPF personnels to keep an eye on any suspicious objective.

Furthermore, for more information, the police team took Hussain to his residence and searched his house along with two other residents in the Bidyapara area before bringing Hussain to Dhubri Sadar Police Station by Partha Pratim Gogoi, Officer In-Charge Dhubri.