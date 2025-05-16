Assam Police has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit crime over the past four years, leading to significant seizures and dismantling of criminal networks engaged in economic offences.

According to official data, the police have seized a staggering Rs 9.97 crore in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and a total of 494 kilograms of fake gold since 2021.

These seizures highlight the state’s firm stance against fraudsters attempting to destabilise the economy and exploit unsuspecting citizens.

The efforts are part of a wider initiative under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration to strengthen law enforcement and tackle both conventional and emerging threats.



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Regular raids, targeted intelligence operations, and increased inter-agency coordination have contributed to the success of these operations.

Senior officials from Assam Police reaffirmed their commitment to rooting out counterfeit crimes and called upon citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

The state government has also emphasised the need for public awareness campaigns to prevent financial losses due to fake currency and imitation gold scams.

These achievements underscore the evolving professionalism and capability of Assam Police in handling white-collar crime with both precision and resolve.