In a significant operation against narcotics, Abhayapuri Police apprehended Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Dumuria, for possession of suspected brown sugar.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation led by Sub-Inspector Nipjyoti Nath resulted in the seizure of 86 plastic vials containing the illicit substance from Kalbari.

The confiscated substances were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and legal action is set to follow.



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Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover possible links to a larger drug trafficking network.

The arrest comes amid a series of intensified actions by Assam Police against drug peddling.

Recent operations across the state have led to multiple arrests and seizures, reflecting the administration's commitment to eradicating the narcotics trade.

Hafizur Rahman is currently in police custody, and additional details are awaited as investigations progress.