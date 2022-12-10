Assam Police on December 8 seized around 2 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 50 crore in the Cachar district of the state.

As per police, two lakh Yaba tablets were seized from a truck during raids based on confidential information from the Silchar-Aizawl National Highway.

The tablets were seized from the truck bearing registration number AS 25-TC-1582.

On the other hand, police arrested five smugglers along with tablets hidden in 20 packets in the secret chamber of the truck.

Police informed that three arrested smugglers hailed from Boko in Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Three held with 1,80,000 Yaba tablets in Cachar

These three have been identified as Chandan Dalu, Medhiraj Hajong and Rajdeep Pal while one Bahduh Owar Bhalang of Meghalaya Khasi hills has also been apprehended.

Based on the confessions of the arrested persons, the police also managed to arrest a drug buyer named Suman Sarkar of West Tripura from Silchar.

Earlier today, Assam Police on December 8 seized 30,000 Yaba tablets and 757.15 grams of heroin in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a specific input, the police intercepted two trucks that were coming from neighbouring states and seized the drugs.

The police also apprehended three persons for their alleged involvement in the matter.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appreciated the Assam Police for showing their proactiveness and seizing drugs.

On the same day, Assam Police also seized 95 kg of cannabis from a four-wheeler vehicle, and two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.