The Sivasagar police have sent a legal notice to the Sivasagar Youth Congress asking them to refrain from holding any kind of agitation in Guwahati.

The legal notice Under Section 152 CrPc, 1973 states- "Whereas, information has been received that on dated 22-05-2023 you along with other members/supporters of IYC/Asom Pradesh Youth Congress are planning to proceed to Guwahati to protest by carrying agitation/demonstration/shouting of slogans in various parts of Guwahati which may cause breach of peace public order and may cause disturbance of peaceful movements.

This news is widely published and with this programme, there is every likelihood of a disturbance to the community at large and even a breach of security, Law & Order.

Also Read: Assam: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Guwahati after reports of organizations planning for protests surfaces

You are hereby ordered to withdraw the programme and to call and cooperate in maintaining peace. Further whereas calling of such a programme has been declared illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of the Hon'ble Supreme Cow of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court, your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Case No. W.P.0 7570/2013 Dated 19-03-2019, under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 Govt. of Assam Notification No.HMA 735/2008/Pt-1/243 Dated 24-12-2014 and you are hereby warned that if the said illegal and unconstitutional 'Programme' called is not withdrawn immediately, strict legal action will be taken against you."

Further, if there is any damage to public or private property or injury to any citizen caused due to the aforesaid Programme, legal action under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 will be taken against the organisation and damages shall be recovered.

On the otherhand, the District Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, Assam has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 to ensure peace and harmony in and around the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate to bar any unavoidable circumstances leading to breakdown of peace and public order.