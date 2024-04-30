A dramatic event unfolded in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday, as law enforcement responded to a dangerous situation involving a man armed with sharp weapons.

The incident occurred in Golaghat's Kumarpatty area, where police swiftly intervened to safeguard the public. The individual in question, identified as Baba Shyam, also known as Baba, reportedly posed a significant threat to the community through his aggressive behavior.

In a bid to protect the safety of the residents, the police were forced to resort to firing at Babashyam, who had allegedly already attacked two individuals prior to the confrontation with law enforcement. This action was taken to neutralize the immediate danger he posed.

The firing incident has understandably caused tension and concern among the local populace, as they grapple with the aftermath and worry about the overall safety of the area. Golaghat Police are actively involved in managing the situation, striving to restore calm and ensure the security of residents, as palpable unease lingers in the locality.

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