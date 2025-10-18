Assam Police SIT set to travel to Singapore as Zubeen death probe enters crucial phase

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police is all set to visit Singapore from Monday in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, officials said, as the investigation gains momentum.

Garg had died while swimming in the Southeast Asian country on September 19.

Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the SIT, told reporters on Saturday, “Investigation is underway… Statements are being recorded. We are working round-the-clock and the probe is in the right direction.” He confirmed that the SIT is on track to submit its report to the court within the stipulated time, with the charge-sheet expected within 90 days.

Gupta said the team’s Singapore visit, which he will lead, is fully prepared and will follow the schedule of the Singaporean authorities to advance the investigation.



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On Saturday, the SIT recorded statements of people associated with Garg, including Hitesh Baruah, in whose hospital Garg was last treated, and musician Diganta Bharati. Baruah noted that everyone close to Garg knew of his epilepsy and that he should be kept away from fire and water. “Taking him to a foreign country, then to the sea, and later allowing him to swim were major mistakes by those with the singer-composer,” Baruah said.

Garg had been in Singapore to attend the 4th North East India Festival when the tragedy occurred.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case: NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and state police officer Sandipan, two band members Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya. All are currently in judicial custody following the end of their police remand.

The SIT’s Singapore trip is expected to be a pivotal step in completing the probe and ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg.