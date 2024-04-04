The Assam Police Special Task Force, under the leadership of Inspector Kapil Pathak, has successfully dismantled a fake gold racket operating in the Gorchuk area, falling under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station. The operation culminated in the apprehension of a suspect and the confiscation of counterfeit gold along with other related items.

The raid conducted by the Special Task Force uncovered a stash of counterfeit gold, with one boat-shaped ingot weighing approximately 1.489 kilograms. Alongside the fake gold, authorities seized additional incriminating articles believed to be linked to the illicit trade.

Inspector Kapil Pathak, leading the operation, emphasized the meticulous planning and diligent efforts of the Assam Police Special Task Force in cracking down on criminal activities in the region. He highlighted the collaborative approach adopted by law enforcement agencies to combat such fraudulent schemes, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The apprehended individual is currently under police custody, pending further investigation into the extent of their involvement in the fake gold racket and potential accomplices.