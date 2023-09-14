Guwahati Police and the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on September 14 seized over 500 grams of gold and arrested four smugglers, including one woman at Jorabat.

The arrested persons have been identified as Inayet Ali (30), Mohammad Yusuph (38), Jannat Begum (56) all hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and one Veeru Singh (27), the driver and a resident of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

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According to the police, original gold in coil shape weighing 518.8 grams was seized from their vehicle bearing registration ‘ML 05N 8712’ that was intercepted based on intelligence inputs.

It is learned that the consignment was being smuggled from Meghalaya to Rajasthan via the intercepted vehicle. The estimated market value of the seized gold is yet to be established.