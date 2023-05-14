In a major development to the sensational Guwahati murder case, Assam Police has filed a 1600 page chargesheet against accused Bondona Kalita and two of her accomplices.

Bondona Kalita is the main accused behind the murder of her husband and mother-in-law as well as dismembering their bodies, stuffing the parts in a refrigerator and later throwing few of the body parts in Dawki, Meghalaya.

The sensational murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality on August 17 but came into light only on February 19. The prime accused Bondona Kalita allegedly committed the murder along with her lover and another friend.

The trio carried out the murder of Amarjyoti Dey and his mother Shankari Dey.

It should be noted that the case's victims, a mother and son, had been reported missing since August of last year.

In February of this year, the chilling murder case came to light following Bondona Kalita's arrest.

As of now, blamed Bondona Kalita and two for her helpers to be specific Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka are serving their judicial custody.

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