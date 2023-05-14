Former Deputy Speaker and BJP Leader Aminul Haque Laskar has accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of being involved in number of forgery cases including lying about his educational qualification.

Apart from the AIUDF MLA, several of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are in Laskar’s radar with the Supreme Court verdict to probably come out on May 16.

The assembly seat of Sonai constituency under Cachar district of South Assam, is hanging in murkier grounds with sitting MLA of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and it's Central Committee's General Secretary, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, likely, to lose on all counts.

The battle for this seat has now witnessed heated arguments in Guwahati High Court, for former Deputy Speaker and BJP's minority face, Aminul Haque Laskar, who filed a case against him in May 2021, post assembly elections, of falsifying documents related to Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's, educational qualifications.

The matter is slated to come up once again in Guwahati High Court on May 15 as Guwahati High Court asked Barbhuiya to be present on the day and give written explanation, next followed by, in Supreme Court, the day after, on 16th May.

On Saturday evening Former Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar during a press conference allegedly presented many forgery evidence done by Sonai MLA Karim Barbhuiya regarding his educational qualification.

While sitting MLA of Sonai of Cachar district of Assam and AIUDF's General Secretary, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, might have accompanied his party's Supremo, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal to meet Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to join a third front come 2024 elections, if at all it shapes up, his assembly seat is being threatened and on the brink of being snatched none other than his arch rival and BJP's former MLA and Deputy Speaker, Aminul Haque Laskar.

Aminul Haque Laskar, who challenged Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's educational qualifications to Election Commission of India and filed a case in Guwahati High Court, two years, back, addressing a press conference in Silchar on Saturday evening, alleged that Assam Congress party's Bhupen Bora, Debabrata Saikia and Rockibul Hussain who advocate that they have no relations with AIUDF, but it's seen that they are now extending all help to Karim by roping in Congress panel lawyers of Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to fight for his case.

Aminul Haque Laskar while speaking to reporters alleged that Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, is a master fraud, who not only came up with false certificates to prove his educational qualifications, but also, committed a cyber crime by having his name and picture posted with legendary alumnis of Chaudhury Charan Singh University, Meerut, who, earlier in a RTI filed have clearly mentioned of not having any student by the name of Karim Uddin Barbhuiya enrolled ever in their institution.

Laskar mentioned that Karim Uddin Barbhuiya as per records passed hi HSLC back in 1984 from a school where he passed scoring third division and after 35 years asked and got the provisional certificate that too is fake.

When asked that why Karim Uddin Barbhuiya showed fake certificate sometime to be graduate from GC College when on answering RTI question GC College denied of Barbhuiya's enrollment of being passed back then and again Barbhuiya showed that he did some diploma in engineering from some institute named "The Engineering Institute of Engineer" (which was never heard on that Aminul Haque Laskar, alleged that in 2016 Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, believed, his contestant was Congress party's candidate and not BJP's Aminul for which he garnered a fraudulent engineering diploma certificate for Congress candidate as the candidate was a Bachelor of Engineering.

Then In 2021, when the contest shifted to BJP's Aminul Haque Laskar, who being a graduate, Karim Uddin, falsified documents to get a certificate from Chaudhury Charan Singh University, Meerut was showed to be graduate.

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