Assam Police team lands in Singapore to probe Zubeen’s death, to brief media after return

Two senior officials of the Assam Police have reached Singapore to investigate the death of cultural icon and celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in the island nation on September 19.

An SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is probing the case after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death.

According to senior officials, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel are representing Assam Police in the probe. Gupta is heading the Special Investigation Team, while Goel is a member of the core investigation group.

While details of the Singapore probe remain confidential, sources confirmed that the visiting officials would inspect the “place of occurrence” — the exact location where Garg reportedly drowned. “Linking the chain of events with the site of occurrence is among the most crucial parts of this investigation,” said a source familiar with the case.



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The Assam Police team is also expected to coordinate with Singaporean authorities to collect forensic and circumstantial evidence as well as examine medical and legal documents related to the incident.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to represent the Northeast region at the 4th edition of the North East India Festival before his sudden demise during a swimming session. His death has since sparked massive public outrage, with the #JusticeForZubeenGarg campaign continuing to trend on social media.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, while briefing the media en route to Guwahati from Kaziranga on Sunday, said that the SIT will share detailed findings with the public once the team returns from Singapore. “We are committed to transparency in this investigation. The SIT will brief the media after their return and submit their findings to the appropriate authorities,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for the late musician, whose passing has deeply affected millions of his fans across Assam and beyond.