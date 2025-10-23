Assam Police team returns from Singapore after probing Zubeen’s death; DGP Gupta to brief media tomorrow

Two senior Assam Police officers returned to Guwahati on October 23 after completing their investigation in Singapore into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, a member of the nine-member SIT, had left for Singapore on Monday. During their visit, the officers inspected all locations linked to the case and met several individuals connected to the investigation.

A senior official said details of the trip would be shared at a press briefing scheduled on Friday by DGP Gupta. The SIT, under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, is probing Garg’s death after more than 60 FIRs were filed across the state.

The officials confirmed that the team visited the “place of occurrence where Garg breathed his last” and coordinated with Singapore Police counterparts regarding the investigation. Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore on September 19, during his visit for the 4th North East India Festival.



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The Indian government had invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to facilitate cooperation in the probe. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is also conducting an independent inquiry and stated on October 17 that preliminary investigations have not indicated foul play. SPF anticipates completing their investigation in about three months before submitting findings to the State Coroner.

Assam Police have interrogated 10 of the 11 Assamese expats present during the incident on a yacht booked by office bearers of the Assam Association Singapore; the remaining person is a Singapore citizen. Earlier, key figures including the festival organiser, Garg’s manager, his two band members, Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, along with his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were arrested in connection with the case.

All seven arrested individuals remain in judicial custody, booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

The SIT’s return marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the untimely demise of one of Assam’s most beloved musical icons.