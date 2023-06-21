Assam Police will be establishing four cyber police stations to combat cybercrime within the state after seeing a spurt in cybercrime incidents.

As per a notification issued by the Home and Political Department of the Assam Government, these cyber police stations will be set up to effectively handle and prevent cybercrime-related offences, committed under the Information Technology Act and other applicable laws.

Two of these cyber police stations will be located at the CID headquarters in Guwahati and the office of the City Police Commissioner.

According to the notification, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will be responsible for overseeing both of these stations in Guwahati.

The Cyber Police Station at the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati will operate independently within its jurisdiction. At the same time, the proposed CID Cyber Police Station will have jurisdiction over the entire state of Assam, excluding the areas falling under the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati.

There will be one cyber police Out Post each in Dibrugarh and Silchar.

Meanwhile, OC level officers will oversee the operations of these cyber police stations in Dibrugarh and Silchar. The Dibrugarh Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Sadiya Police, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji, all falling within the overall jurisdiction of the CID Cyber Police Station.

As stated by Shwetank Mishra, SP, Dibrugarh, the outpost in Dibrugarh will be established in the Dibrugarh Sadar Police station campus.

Whereas, the Silchar Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Silchar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Dima Hasao, also under the overall jurisdiction of the CID Cyber Police Station.

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