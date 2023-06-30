Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on June 30 promised to file the charge sheet in the Nalbari incident within the next 15 to 20 days after visiting the Ghograpar Police Station.

The chief cop further stated that all of the relevant evidence for the case has been gathered and that the investigation is proceeding appropriately.

While speaking to the reporters in Nalbari, DGP GP Singh said, "It is confirmed that the suspended officer in charge of the Ghograpar PS Biman Roy is the prime accused in this case after reviewing all the evidence in the Nalbari incident. A charge sheet for the case should be filed within the next 15 to 20 days or a maximum of one month. The Investigating Officer (IO) received my instructions after I personally evaluated the case. I being the DGP have decided to suspend him from duty yesterday based on the findings of the DIG (CWR) and the superintendent of police in Nalbari. There are severe charges of misbehavior against the alleged police official.”

The DGP has also said that he is sure that Assam police would be able to apprehend the culprit within the next few days; but, if they are unable to, he has given the IO instructions to declare suspended OC Inspector Biman Roy an absconder (proclaimed offender) and take appropriate legal action.

GP Singh continued, "I remained firmly committed to upholding the dignity of women and ensuring the protection of children in Assam, and I will do so at any costs.”

Also Read: Assam DGP GP Singh dismisses Inspector Biman Roy from police services for objectionable conduct