Police in Tinsukia are all set to initiate an action against media houses and a section of people, who circulated photos with the identity of the Margherita rape victim, said an official.



''We have come to know that some media houses and some social media channels have revealed the victim's identity along with the place of stay and relative's name. We have taken the cognizance of the same under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will take legal actions against them,'' Tinsukia SP said while speaking to media over the matter.

He further urged media persons to refrain from revealing the details of the minors in such incidents.

Speaking further on the case, the SP ruled out any possibility of gang rape or involvement of any other person in the crime.

''Investigation is in fast track mode under the direct supervision of DGP Assam. Police have collected crucial evidence which shows the involvement of the Wife of the accused in disposing dead body and destroying the evidence. From available evidence we have ruled out any possibility of gangrape or involvement of any other person in a crime,'' he added.

The incident took place after the minor girl went to watch a Bihu programme on May 1, but as it was late, she stayed at the residence of the alleged accused -- Anan Tanti -- who is suspected to be the main culprit behind the crime.

It is said that the minor girl’s family had a good relationship with Anand Tanti’s family.

However, the accused, Tanti, was injured in police firing on May 4 as he tried to run away from Police custody after he was arrested on May 4 in Deomali near the Arunachal border.

The accused had been hiding in the Deomali area along the Assam-Arunachal border.

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