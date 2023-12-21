The anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent) has slammed Assam Police for randomly picking up and detaining youths for questioning in connection to the latest two grenade blasts carried out by the outfit in the state.

In a public letter, the outfit said that Assam Police detained 'innocent youths' for questioning from different parts of Assam, including Guwahati on suspicion of being part of the latest military operation by the outfit.

The military group alleged in their letter that they detained and arrested youths are not involved in any way with ULFA-I or in any military operation by the outfit in the recent times.

"The complacency that the Assam Police is trying to gain by arresting those innocent youths during this period is actually just an attempt by the Assam Police to cover up their guilt and failures. Such acts of the Assam Police are condemnable" said ULFA-I in their public letter.

Two blasts rocked Assam in recent weeks, with the first occurring on November 22 in the Tinsukia district, and the second on December 9 near the Jaisagar CRPF camp in Sivsagar district.

The first blast, allegedly carried out by two unidentified men on a motorcycle who hurled a grenade near an army camp, was initially suspected to be the work of ULFA-I by the police. However, the group only claimed responsibility after the second blast.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the December 9 attack. These violent incidents have served as a grim reminder of Assam's insurgency in the 1990s. Despite the Union home ministry's assertion that the insurgency in Assam is under control, leading to the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in some areas, the districts affected by these recent attacks remain under the Act.

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