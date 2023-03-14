The Assam Police on March 14 apprehended three persons on extortion charges in the name of fake caste certificates from Assam's Tinsukia district, said an official.

As per the official, the accused have been identified as Monuranjan Das, who is a journalist working with a regional media house. The other apprehended persons are Manoj Kr. Das and Apurva Hazarika.

''Acting on a complaint filed by a retired employee of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), police registered a case and arrested the three persons,'' said Superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijit Gurav.

''On March 6, 2023, Ranjit Suklabaidya, a retired employee of IOCL lodged an FIR claiming that on May 31 last year, the accused persons, namely Manoj Kr Das, and Monuranjan Das with three along with three others visited his house and pretending themselves as a part of an investigation group from Guwahati, and demanded his service record,'' the SP added.

He further said that they allegedly verified all his service records, including the SC Caste certificate, and told him his certificate is fake.

''Later, the accused persons threatened Suklabaidya with dire consequences and demanded a huge amount of money. Following this, Suklabaidya was forced to sign four different cheques of Rs 25,00,000 which was allegedly withdrawn by the accused,'' Gurav added.

As per the SP, the accused persons again approached Suklabaidya and extorted the amount of Rs 1,50,000.

After registering a case under section 120 (B)/386 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

''This group might have extorted money from many such victims,'' the SP said.

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