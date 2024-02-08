The Assam Police has urged the CBI to submit the final form reports which were submitted to a lower court in Nagaon after a thorough investigation into the circumstance surrounding SI Junmoni Rabha's demise.

Taking to X, DGP GP Singh wrote, "Reference investigation of various criminal cases, including those related to death of SI Junmoni Rabha @assampolice has written to CBI to provide copy of Final Form Reports submitted after investigation in the competent Court for analysis and further action"

The CBI took over the case in June 2023 from the CID of Assam Police to ensure neutrality in the probe, responding to public demand and the sensitive nature of the case involving a police officer. Five cases were related to Junmoni Rabha's death, with three filed by her mother, Sumitra Rabha, one by Hasina Begum against several police officers, one suo motu at Jakhalabandha police station, and another based on a complaint by Amina Khatun against Junmoni at Lakhimpur Sadar police station.

SI Jonmani Rabha, a woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, lost her life in a collision between her car and a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16, 2023. The accident took place at Sarubhagia village under Jakhalabandha police station of Kaliabor Sub-Division.

The final reports in three of these cases were filed in Nagaon, while the report for the case registered in Lakhimpur was submitted approximately a month prior. The findings of these reports have not been publicly disclosed, but they are crucial for the Assam Police to analyze and determine any further action that may be necessary.

Also read: Assam: CBI concludes probe into SI Jonmani Rabha's death, rules it as an accident