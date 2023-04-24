Reacting over the encounter with KLO militants in Kokrajhar, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on April 24, said that the state police would not let Assam to become a playing field of any type of terror organization.

Singh also informed that two pistols, explosive-making equipment, and camping equipment have been recovered from the encounter site.

On April 24, a fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in which two cadres of the outfit were killed.

The encounter took place in Kokrajhar’s Chakrashila where a team of KLO cadres was allegedly setting up a camp.

As per the DGP, two cadres have been killed in an exchange of fire while four others have been arrested.

In an overnight operation @KokrajharPolice has unearthed two camps of newly formed KLO faction at Chakrshila hills at Kokrajhar-Dhubri border. Two cadres have been killed in exchange of fire while four others have been arrested. Two pistols, explosive making equipment and camping… pic.twitter.com/SSPHebPMgR — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 24, 2023

The two slain militants have been identified as Abhijit Deka and Nipon Roy.

Also read: Assam: Two KLO cadres killed in Kokrajhar during encounter with security forces