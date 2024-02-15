Crackdown on illegal lenders continue unabated in the state as Assam Police arrested three persons from Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district on February 15 for carrying out illegal money lending activities.

Acting on specific information, Assam Police in Bongaigaon launched an operation and arrested three persons identified as Makibur Rahman of Chalantapara, Tahar Ali and Mustaq Ali of Balapara respectively for being involved in this illegal lending activity.

During the raid, few incriminating documents were also seized. The arrested trio have been taken into police custody to ascertain further linkages into the incident

An investigation into the incident is underway.

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