Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director, Tapan Kumar Deka on October 1 hailed Assam Police for their bravery and commendable job in fighting insurgency that has helped bring peace and harmony in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of Assam Police Day held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati, the IB director said, “I feel greatly honoured to be part of this auspicious occasion. I had the opportunity to work with Assam Police in major part of my professional career and from that experience, I was able to move ahead in my career ladder. I feel extremely proud of Assam Police as it has major contributions although it has not received the due recognition it needed. But be it a national or international level meets or gathering, I never shy away from praising Assam Police. Thus, I am extremely honoured and take pride of being part of this August gathering”.

Recalling the days when Assam Police was incepted in 1950s and the major sacrifices made by the brave personnel of Assam Police, Tapan Kumar Deka paid his respects to the brave jawans and reminded the state of the countless efforts and activities undertaken by Assam Police in leading the state towards peace and harmony.

“Assam Police have been working towards the nation since its inception in 1951 and continue to render their service with full dedication. Assam Police is an inseparable part of the state. Assam Police irrespective of class, creed, caste or sex have been rendering their services with full conviction and dedication and fulfilling their duties of providing protection to the people of Assam as well as fighting crime. Time and again Assam Police have made immense sacrifices and extended their support for the upliftment of the society. Several Assam Police jawans have laid down their lives for the safety of the people” said Tapan Kumar Deka in his speech.

Applauding the state government for several changes made within Assam Police, the IB director has hailed the police department for successfully tackling crime related to drugs trafficking, crime against women, cyber crime or cattle smuggling, and that has helped the state to move ahead in a progressive manner.

“Some of the major changes witnessed in Assam Police has been the recruitment process. In recent times more than 15,000 youngsters have been recruited in the state police department. Additionally, steps have been taken for transfer of police officials as per requirement. Assam Police's major contribution has been bringing peace in the state. Due to exceptional and commendable steps taken by Assam Police, several rebel and armed militant groups have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream, thus ringing in peace and harmony in the state. Such positive developments help raise hope among the people of the state”, concluded the IB director.



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