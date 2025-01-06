The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has apprehended 21 terrorists, including 16 individuals associated with Islamic extremist groups, since March 2023. The arrests were confirmed by Special Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh during a press conference held today.



Singh revealed that the arrests were carried out between March 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024. Among those arrested, 16 belonged to Islamic extremist groups, one was affiliated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), one with Maoist organizations, and three others were linked to Manipur-based extremist organisations .



The STF has also seized a large number of arms and ammunition during these operations. The recoveries include four rifles, one 7.65 mm pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition, one round of AK-series ammunition, 17 bullet pellets, a grenade with explosives, and materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).





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