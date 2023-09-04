Assam Police arrested one Polish national from Guwahati's Basisthapur area on September 3 who was allegedly residing in the city for the past 7 years, as per official sources.

The Hatigaon police (border wing) arrested the man from Bashishthapur in Guwahati. The Polish national identified as Oznika Milos Antony has been camping in the city since 2016.

Meanwhile confirming the same, the Officer-in-Charge of Hatigaon Police Station Bijoy Dowerah while speaking to India TodayNE said that the foreign national from Poland was illegally residing in the city. "As he did not have a valid visa, our team arrested the person from Basisthapur area, after acting on variable inputs", said OC of Hatigaon Police Station.

The man has been arrested for not having a valid visa. Meanwhile, the permission for the man's passport shows till 2026 but that too is said to be not genuine.

The police have arrested the man and are currently interrogating him.

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