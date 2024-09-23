Gurudwara Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji in Dhubri witnessed an unprecedented disruption that has sparked unrest within the local Sikh community.

Allegations have emerged that influential figures, including Bhupinder Pal Singh (Kiki), owner of Assam Tent House, and Parminder Singh Manchanda, President of Manipur Shiv Sena, attempted to destabilize the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, which governs the Gurudwara and oversees Sikh affairs in Northeast India.

According to a press release by Sardar Bhagel Singh, interim President of the Board, these individuals, with close ties to political and commercial circles, have been interfering with preparations for the upcoming Sahidi Purab in December.

The Sikh Sangat (community) has expressed anger over the alleged misuse of political influence, which led to police harassment during a key Board meeting on September 22. Sangat members faced vehicle checks, detentions, and the confiscation of a licensed revolver belonging to Sardar Gurbhej Singh.



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Compounding the controversy, former Board President Sardar Daljit Singh Sethi filed a false FIR claiming he had been manhandled during the meeting, although the Board maintains video evidence proving otherwise.

In response, the Sikh community plans to file FIRs against Bhupinder Pal Singh and Parminder Singh Manchanda in various districts of Assam.

The Board is also urging Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees (GPCs) to pressure local MLAs and MPs for action, while the All Assam Sikh Youth Association and Meghalaya Sikh Youth Association have been mobilized to support the legal push.

This conflict has deeply unsettled the local Sikh population, who are determined to safeguard the sanctity of their institutions and ensure the smooth organization of the Sahidi Purab.