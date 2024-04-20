In a tragic incident, Rajiv Lekharu, an assistant professor at Bihpuria College's commerce department in Assam's Lakhimpur district, was killed in a road accident.

The accident occurred when Lekharu was returning from election duty for the first phase of polling in Assam. The accident site was near Doolahat, approximately 23 kilometers from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.



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