As the nation observes the festival of democracy through electrifying poll campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, a poor woman in Bongaigaon highlights the huge discrepancies in distribution of government schemes among the rightful beneficiaries.

Despite the implementation of numerous ambitious schemes aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, Babita Roy from Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district finds herself excluded from the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Residing in Bamungaon, under Bodigaon panchayat, Babita Rai's plight highlights the systemic gaps in the distribution of essential resources.

Despite her tireless efforts to sustain her family amidst her husband's illness, she, along with her two sons, continues to endure the hardships of living in a deteriorating dwelling.

The precarious condition of their home exacerbates during rainfall, with the tin roof offering little protection, leaving the family vulnerable to the elements.

Desperate for assistance, Babita Roy has turned to local authorities, appealing for inclusion in both the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Arunodaya scheme. Her plea extends to the broader political arena, with a call to action directed at the state's leadership during the recent general elections.

In the face of adversity, Babita Roy's resilience echoes the larger struggle of marginalized communities, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive and equitable implementation of governmental welfare initiatives.

Also read: Assam: BJP office in Bhergaon set ablaze by unidentified miscreants ahead of Phase-2 polls