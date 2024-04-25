In a disturbing turn of events on the eve of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office located in Bhergaon Khairabari, within the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, fell victim to an arson attack.

Unidentified miscreants are reported to have set the office ablaze, causing significant damage. The incident has sparked intense sensation and raised concerns about the security situation in the area amidst the ongoing electoral process.

It is a developing story. More detailed awaited



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