Assam: Power Finance Corporation to provide Rs 3,037 crore loan to Bio-Refinery for Numaligarh plant
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) PFC has inked a pact with Assam Bio-Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL) under which a Rs 3,037.50 crore loan will be provided.
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) PFC has inked a pact with Assam Bio-Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL) under which a Rs 3,037.50 crore loan will be provided for setting up a bio-refinery plant at Numaligarh.
The 3 million tonnes per annum plant will use dry bamboo as raw material, a statement said.
The plant will produce 2G bioethanol and other products such as furfuryl alcohol, acetic acid, and liquid CO2 along with a 24 MW bio-coal-based captive power plant at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,200 crore.
ABRPL is one of the first bio-refineries to produce ethanol from biomass of bamboo.
It's a joint venture incorporated with three promoters -- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and two foreign companies Fortum and Chempolis from Finland.
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