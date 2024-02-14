State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) PFC has inked a pact with Assam Bio-Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL) under which a Rs 3,037.50 crore loan will be provided for setting up a bio-refinery plant at Numaligarh.

The 3 million tonnes per annum plant will use dry bamboo as raw material, a statement said.

The plant will produce 2G bioethanol and other products such as furfuryl alcohol, acetic acid, and liquid CO2 along with a 24 MW bio-coal-based captive power plant at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,200 crore.

ABRPL is one of the first bio-refineries to produce ethanol from biomass of bamboo.

It's a joint venture incorporated with three promoters -- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and two foreign companies Fortum and Chempolis from Finland.



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